Davis Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

