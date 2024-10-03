Davis Capital Management Buys 8,825 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.