Davis Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davis Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

