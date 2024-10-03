Davis Capital Management Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 12.0% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,937 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

