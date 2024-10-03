Davis Capital Management Has $318,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 295,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $191.19 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $196.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

