Davis Capital Management Has $955,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $60,761,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

