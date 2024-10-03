Davis Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Davis Capital Management grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in NICE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NICE by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.