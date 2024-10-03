Davis Capital Management Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davis Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $370.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

