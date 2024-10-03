Davis Capital Management Sells 65 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Davis Capital Management decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 528.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.