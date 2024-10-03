Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 9,462 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Institutional Trading of Davis Select International ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

