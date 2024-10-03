Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.19. 412,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 910,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 159,341 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

