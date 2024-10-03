DBK Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 7,579 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.