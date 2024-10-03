DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 872.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

