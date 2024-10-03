DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

