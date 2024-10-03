DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,654,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,102,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,555,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

