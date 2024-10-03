DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

