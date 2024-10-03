DBK Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

