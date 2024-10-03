DBK Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

