DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,818,171 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,193 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 644,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 391,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after purchasing an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,617,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFSV opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

