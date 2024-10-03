Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $114.87. Approximately 2,136,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,643,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $2,468,879.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

