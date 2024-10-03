Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.1 %

DAL stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

