Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.1 %

DAL stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.