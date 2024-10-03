Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

