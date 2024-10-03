Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 7.8%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 664,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 460,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELT

Deltic Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

About Deltic Energy

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.