Dentgroup LLC Buys 202 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $273.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $277.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

