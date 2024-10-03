Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 491.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FDEM opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

