Dentgroup LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.