Dentgroup LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,774,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,538,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

