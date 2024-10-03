Dentgroup LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
ISTB stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
