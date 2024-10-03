Dentgroup LLC Has $524,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after acquiring an additional 371,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

