Dentgroup LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

