Dentgroup LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

