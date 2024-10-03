Dentgroup LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

