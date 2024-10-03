Dentgroup LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,483,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $269.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

