Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,116,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

