Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

