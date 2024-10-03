Dentgroup LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

