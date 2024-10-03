Dentgroup LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $174.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

