Dentgroup LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

