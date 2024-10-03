Dentgroup LLC Sells 728 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.03 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

