Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 272,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,746,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

