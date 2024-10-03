Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,577.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,442.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,320.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,289.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

