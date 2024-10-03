Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

RPM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in RPM International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

