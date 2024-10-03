Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 27,702,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,242,957. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 262.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 570,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

