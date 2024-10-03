Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

