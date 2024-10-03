Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $19,139,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $711,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 117.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

