Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 281.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 132,929 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNTH shares. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

