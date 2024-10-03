Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $76,025,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.60 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.28.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

