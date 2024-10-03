Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

DFEV stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

