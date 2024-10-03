Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,972 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of PAR Technology worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $191,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

PAR opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Report on PAR

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.